Elizabeth Ann Kelly McCarthy

Elizabeth [Betty] McCarthy, 93, Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Brielle, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with her son Neil at her side, who has been her constant source of support in recent years.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard, in 2014. Born and raised in
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>