Elizabeth Ann Kelly McCarthy

By
Star News Group Staff
-
116 views

Elizabeth [Betty] McCarthy, 93, Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Brielle, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with her son Neil at her side, who has been her constant source of support in recent years.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard, in 2014. Born and raised in

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.