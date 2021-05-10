Tara Ann Carpenter

Star News Group Staff
Tara Ann [Evans] Carpenter, 52, of Brick Township and formerly of Wall Township, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune with her devoted family at her bedside.

Tara was born in Jersey City, graduated from Indian Hills High School, Oakland and had resided in Wall Township from 1997 until

