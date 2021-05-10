Holly Karen Peterson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
94 views

Holly Karen Peterson, 74, born in Newark, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her Manasquan home of 40 years surrounded by her family.

Holly truly made the world a better place simply by being in it. Her presence would lighten up a room. It was her glow, her smile, her gentle

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.