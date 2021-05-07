Mayor on farmers markets: Make masks optional

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John G. Ducey is requesting New Jersey officials to revisit COVID-19 safety guidelines mandating the use of facemasks at outdoor farmers markets.

The mayor wrote Douglas Stevens, the secretary of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, on May 5, days after the first Brick Farmers Market of the 2021 season.

“I urge you to allow each event host to make the [facemask] determination based on state and CDC guidelines, individual event modifications and common sense,” Mayor Ducey wrote. “Brick Township and other municipalities recognize how fortunate we are to be able to host this event and have no intention of approving behavior that would diminish our commitment to public safety and risk our market’s future.”

