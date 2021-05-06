SCS alumna discusses life as a writer with students

SPRING LAKE — St. Catharine School [SCS] recently welcomed back a former graduate to discuss her experiences as an author with students.

Stephanie Sabol, a 1996 graduate of SCS, has worked in publishing for Penguin Random House since 1994. She wrote her first book for the company’s “Who HQ” series in 2016 and has written three more since then.

Although Ms. Sabol has held presentations at other schools, the April 23 event was the first time she has been back at SCS since graduating — albeit virtually. She even included her own third- and fifth-grade class photos in the presentations, and said that the students loved to see what the old uniforms looked like.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was so happy to go there. It was meaningful to me because I went there and some of the same people are still teaching there since I was there. It was a great experience for me,” Ms. Sabol said.

Students were grouped by grade level — first grade, second through fourth grade, and fifth through eighth grade — for the three virtual presentations that took place throughout the day.

Ms. Sabol shared her experience as an author with the students, as well as what it’s like working with an editor and publisher. For the younger students, she also heard some feedback about who they would like to see featured in the Who HQ series.

For the older students, she said, her presentation focused more on the writing process. She also showed the students pictures of the corrections that her editor, Jane O’Connor, made throughout her books before they were published.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.