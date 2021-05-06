School district celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant School District students, administrators and others are celebrating the work and dedication of district faculty members in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

A special video message by Superintendent Vincent S. Smith posted on the district website kicked off a week-long celebration of district teachers, with social media accounts flooded with warm messages by school groups and community leaders.

“I just want to take a moment to congratulate and thank our teachers for all their hard work and dedication,” he said. “Since last March we have been in a different time in education and our teachers have responded tremendously to all the pressures and the concerns and the health issues that we have had to deal with in and out of our schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They continued to push forward through this school year and have made a tremendous impact on our students and I want to thank them.”

Mr. Smith urged the school community to reach out to their students’ teachers throughout the week to offer their own support and thanks.

“I want to reach out to the community too, as parents, to reach out to your children’s teachers and give them an email or a call, whatever you can do, to thank them for their hard work because they have done a great job through difficult times,” he said.

As he prepares to officially leave his position as superintendent of schools June 30, Mr. Smith took time in the nearly three minute video to thank the district staff and faculty for their support throughout his tenure.

“My days are numbered here as superintendent of schools so this is also a time where I can say to our teachers thank you for your support over the years,” he said.

“I have always said our teachers … are the frontlines of our school district. You are the guys that make it happen each and every day and shape and mold the lives of our young kids. You play a big role in their lives, set them up for success in the future, and that is so important and I’ve recognized that over the years.

“You have been a great support system for me and I am going to miss everyone but I know you guys will continue to do great things here in Point Pleasant School District so once again happy Teacher Appreciation Day. Enjoy the day. It is well deserved.”

As part of celebrations for Teacher Appreciation Week, the Point Pleasant Borough High School Student Council presented a special Dress Like Your Favorite Teacher Themed Day on Tuesday and wrote on Twitter, “We appreciate every staff member who truly makes a difference in our Panthers’ lives.”

“The student council used sidewalk chalk to decorate the front and back entrance with appreciation and positive messages for the staff members to greet them on Monday morning to start off their appreciation week,” advisor Katrina Salvatoriello told The Ocean Star.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.