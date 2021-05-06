PPBHS Student Council holds blood drive

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough High School Student Council hosted a Blood Drive April 30 for Point Pleasant School District staff and senior students.

“Student Council has been running blood drives each year for years. Normally we hold two a year — one the day before Thanksgiving break and one the day before spring break — but due to the pandemic this year we held one in April for logistical and safety reasons,” advisor Katrina Salvatoriello told The Ocean Star in an email.

“This drive was our lowest in my tenure [with] 30 donors and 28 pints, however, it was a four-hour drive and every donation is better than none, so considering the situation the past year with the pandemic, I am so grateful for our district supporting us to run this blood drive this year.”

According to Ms. Salvatoriello, donors came from across all sectors of the school community.

“The staff included first-year teachers to teachers who have been in the district for 20-plus years. We also had members of our grounds crew, custodial staff, and even cafeteria workers making donations,” she said.

“Many staff members who donate share with the students at the drive how they began donating blood when they were in high school. It’s a great event to witness staff and students working together to help others.”

New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, which partnered with the Student Council for the drive, provides lifesaving blood products and services to nearly 200 hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and parts of Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

According to a post on its Facebook page, throughout the years its integrated recruitment, collection, and distribution operations have ensured approximately 2,000 units of blood products are collected each day and distributed to more than 20 million people in New York, New Jersey and beyond. However, currently there is an urgent need for donors who are O negative, O positive, A negative and B negative, and a shortage of all blood types.

“One pint of a whole blood donation can save up to three lives,” Ms. Salvatoriello said.

