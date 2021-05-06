PBA 158 donates $1K to POAC Autism Services

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Police Benevolent Association 158 presented POAC Autism Services with a $1,000 donation on April 30, to support its events and programs for local families and for its Autism Shield Training Program, which provides training in autism awareness for first responders.

According to its website, POAC Autism Services is a Brick Township-based 501[c][3] nonprofit organization that each year provides hundreds of events for the autism community including: training for parents and educators; recreational and support services to children with autism spectrum disorder and their families; and training for police and first responders.

The site adds that New Jersey has the highest rate of autism in the entire country, with one out of every 34 children born today having autism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In an effort to increase community outreach, the department purchased ‘supporting autism awareness’ stickers for Autism Awareness Month. The goal is to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism, foster support and inspire a kinder, more inclusive world,” Chief of Police Robert Lokerson told The Ocean Star.

Chief Lokerson spoke about the training officers in the Point Pleasant Police Department have received that further supports the mission of POAC Autism Services.

“Officers in this department have completed a developmental disabilities training for first responders. This course was developed with the purpose of informing emergency responders of the risks associated with autism or an intellectual or other developmental disability, as well as providing instruction in appropriate recognition and response techniques concerning these disabilities,” he said.

“In addition, several officers have received Crisis Intervention Team [CIT] training, which is a five day 40 hour certification course that is very intense and interactive. It gives an in-depth look at mental illness and its implications for first responders.

“Once PBA 158 heard of the department’s goal for April was to increase autism awareness, they chose to donate monies to the POAC Autism Services to support their events and programs. I commend them for their support.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.