Manasquan adopts $11.8M budget for 2021

MANASQUAN — The borough adopted an $11.8 million municipal budget for 2021 on Monday night.

For a home assessed at the borough average valuation of $638,846, this year’s budget would carry a municipal tax bill increase of $63.88, Chief Financial Officer Amy Spera told The Coast Star after last month’s budget introduction.

The total municipal budget is $11,844,387 with $7,668,197 to be raised by taxes for municipal purposes.

The subtotal of general revenues is $4,176,190, which includes $1,955,328 from anticipated surplus, $2,010,861 from miscellaneous revenues and $210,000 from receipts from delinquent taxes.

The total beach utility budget is $2,499,631, and the total water-and-sewer utility budget is $3,321,169.

“I just want to once again thank Amy [Spera] for her hard work. This process as we all know is a long one; it started many months ago,” Councilman Gregg Olivera, who chairs the finance committee, said, adding his thanks to Ms. Spera, department heads and the council.

“Once again we’ve done a great job in an unprecedented, undetermined and a very hard time to come up with a budget.”

The council also adopted an ordinance to exceed the municipal budget appropriation limits and establish a cap bank for the 2021 calendar year.

