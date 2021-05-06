Automobile Museum opens new display

POINT PLEASANT — The Vintage Automobile Museum of New Jersey has unveiled a new exhibit looking at vintage and classic rides of the early 1900s.

“Our new display is called ‘Welcome to the 1900s’ and the oldest one there is from 1930, everything else is in the teens and the twenties,” display manager Ray Patnaude told The Ocean Star. “Basically it is cars of the 1900s and we have a couple of interesting topics there.”

Despite the impact the novel coronavirus pandemic has had on the museum throughout the last year, officials hope 2021 will come to be a successful year for the museum.

“We are still open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from [noon] to 4 [p.m.] That may change with the recent news from the governor but at this time it is the three days and we are hoping things pick up,” Mr. Patnaude said.

At the center of the display is a vintage ride that only saw a few years of production.

“One of the foremost automobiles we have is a 1910 Flanders that was donated to us by a gentleman by the name of Donald Burke,” said Mr. Patnaude.

“Flanders is a car that was built for three years, but it is an interesting car and it needed a lot of work and a combination of the youth group and the museum members worked on it to restore it to the condition that it is in now. It is an unusual piece and it is interesting because this one was actually restored in our facility by members.”

Also on display is a 1896 Ford Quadricycle, a car that has been on display before and which Mr. Patnaude has called, “an outstanding replica of the first Ford that was built.”

“We have a 1913 Mercer Raceabout, we have a 1931 Ford Coupe and a 1922 Model Truck so it is all vintage automobiles and the one thing that is neat about it is that these cars aren’t big in length so it makes more room for displaying them,” Mr. Patnaude said.

