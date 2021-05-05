BELMAR — Twelve heart-shaped memorials to COVID-19 victims have been moved off the Third Avenue beachfront.

Talks between Rima Samman and public entities at the local and state level have thus far failed to secure a new home for the hearts. However, several local businesses have offered to display them in their storefronts.

According to Ms. Samman, borough officials had asked her to remove the memorials by the beginning of May, due to the impending opening of the beach season. Volunteers arrived on Sunday to move the seashell hearts and the thousands of stones — all part of a celebrated improvised display, containing the names of those who died from COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I knew it couldn’t stay on the beach because the weather would eventually get to it, but Memorial Day is coming,” Ms. Samman said, referring to the unofficial start of the summer season when the borough begins charging to visit the beach.

“I have been in talks with local businesses that are aware,” she said. “They have offered to host a heart for the summer while we try to find something permanent.”

Volunteers placed the hearts into large donated shadow box frames, with the stones shells glued into place, so they could be safely transported and stored.

So far, several of the hearts are headed for interim display at La Dolce Vita on Ocean Avenue, the Stay Gold Cafe on Eighth Avenue and With Intentions Holistic Studio in Lake Como.

Ms. Samman started the impromptu memorial in January, as a way to honor the death of her brother who died of COVID-19 last May. Since then, the beach display has grown through exposure on social media as many others who had lost loved ones to the pandemic sent names to be added.

Eventually, there were a dozen yellow seashell hearts on the beach along Third Avenue, encircling many stones containing the names of coronavirus victims. In March, hundreds attended a vigil there, honoring the more than 500,000 persons who have died from COVID-19 in the United States.

Ms. Samman said that visitors from several states have traveled to Belmar to see the memorial.

“We had someone drive 900 miles from Alabama just to see their husband’s stone,” she said. “We’ve had people fly in from Ohio and California, people drive from Virginia and Maine.

“While they were here they were staying in local bed-and-breakfast spots and eating at the local businesses. It was contributing to the community as well.”

She remains determined to find a permanent place for the memorial, no matter how long it takes.

“It may take a year to get there. It’s not an overnight thing,” Ms. Samman said, adding that a fundraising effort has begun to support the memorial as a non-profit organization.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/