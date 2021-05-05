Lydia Aquilante

By
Star News Group Staff
-
55 views

Lydia Aquilante, 95, of Wall Township, died on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Lydia was born in Newark and graduated from Bloomfield High School, and after many years living in Essex County, moved to Brielle where she and her husband, Andrew Aquilante, owned the Club 35, a popular restaurant and night spot on the Jersey

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.