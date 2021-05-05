Investigation finds parent letter’s claims ‘not substantiated’

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Board of Education said that its internal investigation found that the claims made in a parent and teacher letter in November about the school were “not substantiated.”

The findings of the investigation were announced at last week’s virtual board of education meeting by BOE president Bill Bing. The investigation took approximately five months, and included interviews with administration and staff, and cost the district $4,045.

The school is led by Principal and Superintendent Chris Albrizio, formerly a teacher at the school, who began working in Avon in 2006.

“As most of you are aware, last November the Avon Board of Education received two letters of concern within days of each other from a group of parents and from representatives of the teaching staff alleging that the school was being negatively impacted by the way it was being run by the administration,” Mr. Bing said at the meeting.

“The investigations of the allegations of mismanagement and lack of accountability were not substantiated by the independent investigation. No evidence was offered during the investigation regarding any alleged illegality, contract violations or issues that would be subject to the contractual agreements procedure.”

The letter, dated Nov. 5, 2020, voiced several concerns about Avon’s school, including alleged lack of leadership, teacher turnover and poor student performance.

“The undersigned parents of school-age children, and other residents of Avon-by-the-Sea, are VERY concerned about the recent and medium-term history of the Avon School system and its administration, in particular,” the letter said. “This is NOT a concern with the quality of the teachers, but rather a concern with the way they are managed, inspired, and, as a result, how the students’ opportunities for advancement are provided.”

“We know that our school can do better because it has done better in the past. Avon’s peers have surpassed it in several ways and several subjects over the last few years,” it continued.

“Most importantly, given the various discussions our families have had with their children’s teachers, we feel there is deficient leadership, a lack of accountability, and deflected responsibility by the administration for the poor performance of the school in recent years. The current administration refuses to recognize its own weaknesses and seems unable to reverse the trend.”

According to Mr. Bing, the results of the investigation found that a change in leadership is not so much desired as new, clearer methods of communication between parents, teachers and the administration.

“… the focus of the concerns was on the time and manner of communications between staff and administration. In fact, during interviews with staff and their NJEA representatives, it was made clear that the staff were not requesting a change in leadership at that time but rather wanted to improve communication, trust and staff morale.”

The board has set up an ad hoc committee, consisting of parents and teachers, which has met regularly since January to continue addressing issues. A team-building expert will also be hired to work with staff and administration, Mr. Bing said.

Mr. Bing said that the investigation addressed staff-turnover concerns by analyzing staff data going back to the 2009-2010 school year. The average number of certified teachers and administrators in the school is 26.3, but has fluctuated between 24 and 31 teachers over the years.

The school has an average of 3.3 teachers leaving per school in the same time frame, losing just one teacher in 2018 but seven teachers in 2011 and 2016, two years in which teacher turnover was over 25 percent.

Teachers who leave the district will now complete a survey about their decision.

The letter had also raised concerns about the students’ test scores, citing the New Jersey Department of Education’s annual school performance reports that show Avon slipping in recent years in both English and mathematics. Mr. Bing said that Avon cannot be compared to other schools.

“Avon is a unique school for many reasons and a comparison with other districts is tricky at best, which is why this board has been traditionally wary of doing so,” he said. “Finally, the claims that the district lacks a detailed curriculum, unnecessarily shifted to remote learning or that it sought to avoid audits to cover up poor performance are simply not true.”

The attorney who investigated the matter, Derlys Guitierrez, is from the same firm as the board of education’s attorney, Cherie Adams, something that parent Eileen Fitzpatrick said appeared to be a “conflict of interest” in the public portion of the meeting.

“That’s not an objective party,” Ms. Fitzpatrick said.

Mr. Bing said that Ms. Gutierrez had not worked with the school before, and Ms. Adams said that the firm only represents the board of education and not the administration.

Resident Brian Lee said: “Putting aside if it’s an actual conflict of interest, could you at least see the potential for people to believe there might be potential for a conflict of interest? … You want to be able to say there’s no connection to the board.”

