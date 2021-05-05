Herbertsville Road subdivision application delayed

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Board of Adjustment delayed a potentially controversial application on Wednesday night, due to a technical issue.

Michigan resident Larry Freimark is seeking to subdivide a 4.99-acre lot at 561 Herbertsville Road into 15 lots, 14 of which would contain single-family homes, according to documents filed with the Brick Township Board of Adjustment. However, “one very, very large set of files” associated with Mr. Freimark’s case was accidentally made unavailable to the public, according to Board Chairman David Chadwick.

“I hate to give apologies to the many members of the public who have joined us tonight,” Mr. Chadwick said, addressing approximately 90 other participants in the virtual meeting. “… Unfortunately, that large file was not accessible to all members of the public, and in order to fully comply with the New Jersey emergency guidelines related to COVID-19, it needed to be.”

