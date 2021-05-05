Community members oppose permanent cell tower site

BAY HEAD — Community members are voicing their opposition to the placement of a permanent cell tower at the Bay Head Recycling Center site.

The discussion came during the Bay Head Borough Council’s May 3 meeting, when the governing body passed a resolution awarding contracts for lease of real property for the design, permitting, construction and maintenance of a new, self supporting 150’ tree monopole and related facilities at the recycling center, located on Park Avenue, to New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC and Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless.

“We are opposed to the cell tower they are talking about putting at the recycling center,” Evergreen Drive resident Michael Kaschak said. “What is wrong with the location that it is in right now and I am referring to the temporary tower we have right now at the firehouse which seems to be working quite well. It fits in really well behind the firehouse.

“I did not get any notification, any letter, any word whatsoever that this was going to happen within 500 feet of my home … just now it was brought to my attention.”

At the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting of the governing body, the borough’s cell tower committee recommended installing one new 150-foot permanent cell tower at the Bay Head Public Works Department site, on the western side of the facility.

The committee, made up of 22 individuals representing a geographic cross-section of Bay Head, developed a list of 20 potential sites for the permanent structure. Throughout the process, sites were measured by criteria ranging from sufficient land area, transmission coverage to municipality and compliance with the borough’s conservation zone ordinance, among others.

The measure was taken amid New Jersey American Water plans to decommission the Bay Head water tower in the near future, causing officials to look into ways throughout the last year to ensure the borough’s cellular coverage is not diminished. Earlier this year the council authorized the construction of a temporary cellular antenna on the Bay Head Fire Department property.

“I realize none of us want this equipment anywhere near our homes for various reasons but Bay Head has done an exhaustive job in looking at every site in the municipality,” consultant Declan O’Scanlon, with FSD Enterprises LLC, said during the meeting.

“If Bay Head does nothing there will be no cell coverage. This location [at the recycling center] is by a wide margin the best location of any within Bay Head and … to eliminate it would mean you forgo cell coverage, you’d forgo the emergency response, you’d forgo the automated data terminals for the police, so there is no better location than this one.”

Many comments spoke about how residents felt there was not enough adequate notice of the proposed site location for the cell tower.

