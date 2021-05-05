Bay Head school board adopts 21-22 budget

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education returned to in person meetings Tuesday for the first time since last year, after having to switch to a virtual platform for meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is great to be back in person and see everybody in person,” President Shannon Curtis said May 4.

As of May 4, the board of education will meet in person in the Bay Head Elementary School gymnasium. Regular meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month. While meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., the board enters into closed session first, so it is anticipated that the public session will commence at approximately 7:15 p.m. Regular meetings in July and August however are anticipated to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m.

During its meeting Tuesday evening board members adopted the budget for the 2021-2022 school year, which will see the average household pay approximately $98 more in school taxes this year.

Business Administrator Patricia Christopher told board members during a presentation the general operating budget for 2021-2022 is $3,970,548. The budget calls for $3,367,734 to be raised through a general fund tax levy.

According to Ms. Christopher, next year’s school tax rate is $0.2218 per $100 of assessed valuation. Using last year’s assessment of $1,578,046, school tax bills will increase by around $98 for the average home.

“That is the second lowest rate in the county for an operating district … you should be very proud of that,” Ms. Christopher said.

