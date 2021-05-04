Scott Matthews, born Sept. 8, 1967 passed Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Jersey Shore Medical Center with his family by his side.
Scott has had medical issues, including kidney disease, for the past five years of his life. He is survived by his father, Ron Matthews and partner, Sue Raab; his mother, Susan Coleman
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>