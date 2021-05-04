Irene C. Srednicki

By
Star News Group Staff
-
82 views

Irene Srednicki, 95 of Point Pleasant, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehabilitation in Brick.

She was born in Newark, where her parents were the owners of Kinney Bakery. She later moved to Maplewood, and then to Point Pleasant in 1963. Irene was involved with the Right to

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.