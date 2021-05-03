Richard E. Watkins

By
Star News Group Staff
-
47 views

Richard, known by most as Dick Watkins, passed away on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home in Point Pleasant.

Dick was a lifelong resident of Point Pleasant, residing on Forman Avenue in Point Beach and after marriage to Jane Curran, resided on River Road in Point Borough for 72 years.
Dick

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.