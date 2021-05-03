Point Beach girls lacrosse earns program’s first win

POINT BEACH — Point Beach won its first girls lacrosse game since the program’s varsity inception in 2019, in a 16-9 handling of Long Branch at home on Monday, May 3.

The Garnet Gulls became a varsity program in 2019, after spending a mandatory year at the junior varsity level in 2018. In 2017, the Gulls were strictly a club team.

Head coach Jonna Meenan was instrumental in bringing lacrosse to Beach, along with current and former student-athletes, and witnessed the program come full circle with the milestone.

“It’s incredible. We stared as club and went to JV and now we’re here with our first win and it just feels amazing,” Meenan said. “The girls have been working hard. We had a couple of games that should have been a win but weren’t, and they just wanted it today.”

With a fairly young roster this season, only a few of the 2019 players remain on the field for Beach. Senior Lauren Becker is one of those original members and contributed two goals in the seven-goal win.

Leading the way was freshman Matilda Ventresca with a game-high 13 goals — a new team record for most goals scored in one game. The record was previously held by former player Carleigh Burns, one of the program’s student founders.

Riley Kurmin also scored in the game, while Gina Umek had an outstanding showing in the cage with only a few games of varsity goalie experience in her corner.

Beach will play at Ranney on Tuesday, May 4 at 4 p.m. and return home to host Ranney on Thursday, May 6 also at 4 p.m.

