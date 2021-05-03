Ocean Medical Center begins taking walk-ins for COVID vaccine

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Local access to the COVID-19 vaccine became easier on Monday when Ocean Medical Center, the hospital located on Jack Martin Boulevard, announced it will now accept walk-in appointments.

Other Hackensack Meridian hospitals now offering walk-in vaccinations include Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. The new offering comes “as part of Hackensack Meridian Health’s ongoing efforts to increase the accessibility of the COVID-19 vaccine,” a spokesperson said in an email statement.

Ocean Medical Center will take walk-in appointments Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at 425 Jack Martin Blvd., according to the statement.

