Robert A. Bauer

By
Star News Group Staff
-
97 views

Robert A. Bauer, 79, of Lakewood and formerly of Manasquan, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021 surrounded by his family. His greatest joy was his three daughters and he took great pride in his close knit family.

Born in Neptune, he was raised in Neptune City, and resided in Manasquan for many

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.