School budget cuts 26 jobs in face of $7M shortfall

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Public School District’s new, nearly $161 million budget balances an almost $7 million shortfall caused by cuts in state funding under S2, district officials said Thursday night.

The Brick district has already lost a cumulative $8.8 million in state aid to date, and is set to lose an additional $5.2 million in the coming fiscal year, according to comments made by Superintendent of Schools Thomas Farrell in February.

During Thursday’s budget hearing and school board meeting, Superintendent Farrell said the 2021-2022 budget maintains all current programming while eliminating 26 full-time positions.

“Our hope is the majority of these job cuts are absorbed through retirement attrition,” he said.

“This budget is efficient, but only sustains existing programming. As I’ve continually stated, it does not help us grow, moving forward,” the superintendent added, later in the proceedings. “This budget magnifies the inauspicious fiscal state that the Brick Township Public School District is in, due to the negative effect of the S2 funding cliff.”

Brick residents’ school tax rate will increase by 2 percent, the state-mandated maximum annual hike, under the new budget. School officials did not express the new rate per $100 of assessed valuation, on Thursday.

