Vendors and visitors enjoy chamber’s Spring Festival

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Chamber of Commerce held its Spring Festival on Saturday providing a sense of normalcy to craft vendors and visitors alike.

More than 40 vendors from all over the state set up tables in Squan Plaza on April 24 showcasing an assortment of jewelry, clothing, art and other wares as attendees browsed, listened to music and grabbed a bite to eat.

Pam Patullo, owner of Yellow Daisy and chamber director who organized the event, said overall the event went well, customers enjoyed the afternoon shopping outside and the weather was great, too.

Vendors were also happy to have an opportunity to attend a craft fair and interact with customers.

“We’re so happy. People here are thrilled to be here,” Christine Beramendi, owner of Christine’s Jewelry, said. Although retailers have had their storefronts open for sometime now, she said, craft fairs have been put on the backburner.

“It’s a good event for community spirit and for artists and others to get out because they haven’t had the chance. All around it’s good, people really need it,” Ms. Beramendi said.

