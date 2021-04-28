Manasquan Library announces special events for May

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Library is keeping its youngest patrons busy with a variety of virtual activities planned for the month of May.

The library continues to hold Sweetheart Stories for children ages 10 to 24 months, as well as Toddler Tales and Craft for children ages 2 and up every Monday on its YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/ManasquanLibVStory.

The toddler program is about 15 minutes long and includes a story and make-at-home craft. The library also offers Picasso on the Go as part of its school-age programs. Make-at-home crafts and directions are available for curbside or walk-in pickup at the library.

In celebration of Children’s Book Week from May 3 to 9, the library will be offering virtual readings of three Caldecott Medal-winning books including “We Are Water Protectors,” “Officer Buckle and Gloria” and “Make Way for Ducklings.” The readings will be available on YouTube.

Several special virtual events will also be available on the Monmouth County Library kids website, https://monmouthcountylib.org/kids/.

