Mayor Ducey announces campaign for third term

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John G. Ducey has announced that he will seek a third term in office, citing his focus on popular local issues in heavily Republican Ocean County.



The text of his formal announcement, issued last week, stated: “Although he is a Democrat, Ducey has managed to maintain high approval ratings in deep-red Ocean County by focusing on local issues” and notes that he was the first New Jersey mayor “to eliminate the unpopular red light cameras, calling them a backdoor tax on residents. The New Jersey State Legislature soon followed Ducey’s lead by eliminating the red light camera program statewide.”

The announcement also cites slowed growth in the Brick Township municipal budget, which has increased by approximately one percent year over year, during Mr. Ducey’s eight years in office. In the eight years prior to his election, the budget increased annually by an average of 6.6 percent, a fact highlighted by the mayor during Brick’s most recent budget hearings.

