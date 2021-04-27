Margie and Anthony Patullo

By
Star News Group Staff
-
45 views

Margie [94] and Anthony [92] Patullo, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at home.

Theirs was a true love story in that they were married 70 years and passed away on the same day, not leaving the other behind.

Survived by daughter, Pam, son, Carmen, granddaughter, Nicole, grandson, Brian, and two great-grandchildren Magnolia and

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.