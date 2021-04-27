Kathleen Joyce Anderson, 54, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at her home in Asbury Park.
Born October 24, 1966, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy Joyce, she grew up in Livingston, where she graduated from Livingston High School in 1984, where she was a star three-sport athlete and inducted into the athletic department’s Hall
