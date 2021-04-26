Vintage Computer Federation hosts second annual swap meet

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Vintage Computer Federation [VCF] held its second annual swap meet on Saturday bringing out hundreds of technology enthusiasts.

In addition to showcasing vintage computers, this year’s swap meet was expanded to include vendors with ham radios, televisions, radios and other electronics.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the VCF Museum, which is a part of the InfoAge Science and History museums and houses computing artifacts from the 1920s to present day.

According to VCF Vice President Jeff Brace, the museum’s warehouse is in need of a new roof.

“The roof is leaking and it doesn’t have very good climate control in there … it’s not good for the artifacts,” Mr. Brace said. “Anything we sell ourselves and any money we get from the vendors, we’re going to put into the warehouse fund, so that we can do renovations to make it climate controlled.”

