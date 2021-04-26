Allaire Village welcomes visitors for music jamboree

WALL TOWNSHIP — A warm spring day and a variety of bluegrass and folk tunes made for a perfect afternoon at the Allaire Music Jamboree hosted at The Historic Village at Allaire.

Saturday’s music jamboree was the third to be hosted at Allaire Village. The first jamboree was hosted last August, event coordinator Leah Wilderotter said, adding that three more events are scheduled for this year in June, August and October.

“They seem to be going really well, so we’re hoping to keep it going,” Ms. Wilderotter said of the jamboree events, which support local musicians in addition to the village’s educational programming.

