Bay Head Life educates residents through Earth Day celebration

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Life brought together local environmental groups for its first-ever Earth Day celebration on Saturday, educating residents about a variety of issues from recycling to composting in an effort to encourage environmental wellness.

The groups in attendance included Save Barnegat Bay, Barnegat Bay Partnership, the Ocean County Department of Solid Waste, the New Jersey Museum of Boating, Salt Water Warriors, the American Littoral Society and The Farm in addition to the borough’s environmental commission, beautification committee and department of public works.

“I hoped to educate some of the people in town that don’t necessarily think the way I do to start to make some choices” that have a better impact on the environment, said Bay Head Life member, Karen Benziger, who helped organize the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s so much going on in Bay Head right now that’s tipping on environmentalism,” Ms. Benziger said, naming the proposed New Jersey Transit substation at Twilight Lake and the Shopper’s Village project. “These are all things that I think people will be more sensitive to by having this brought to their attention.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.