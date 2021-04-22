Dunkin’ on Rt. 71 in Brielle eyes conversion to drive-through only

BRIELLE — The Dunkin’ doughnut-and-coffee shop at 1007 Route 70 may, sometime in the future, be converted to a drive-through-only store.

Representatives of the Dunkin’ location, which is currently walk-in only, came before the borough planning board last week for an informal discussion regarding preliminary plans for the renovation.

No action was taken; the applicant would have to file a formal application for a parking variance, have it reviewed by the board and hold a public hearing, to receive approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the virtual board meeting, the applicant’s attorney, C. Keith Henderson, said, “In the post-pandemic world, if we are there yet, a lot of people prefer to get food at a takeout window rather than go into a facility.

“We’re here to get a little input from the board, whether this concept is something that would be acceptable. There will be some DOT [New Jersey Department of Transportation] insight into this, and we’ll also have a traffic engineer … and Wall Township may be involved,” Mr. Henderson said.

Joseph Kociuba, the applicant’s engineer, said the plan calls for reducing the length of the existing building by 14 feet and eliminating some rear parking spots in order to provide space for a drive-through lane around the west and south side of the site.

He said the existing site has several parking spaces in the rear that are “right up against the Old Bridge [Road] jughandle, [where cars] back out into the jughandle … That’s been there for some time. It’s not the best location, not the most safe operation.”

“The thought is while we try to create a drive-through scenario, we … also fix that safety issue … and create a grass island in the rear of the property, buffering it from the adjacent residential area.”

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.