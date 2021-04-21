St. Catharine School holding shoe drive fundraiser

SPRING LAKE — A shoe drive fundraiser is currently underway at St. Catharine School in Spring Lake to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The school’s goal is to collect 100 bags of shoes, with 25 pairs in each bag. For every 25 pairs of shoes donated, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will receive $10.

In addition to raising money for the society, the donated shoes will be given a second life and redistributed to developing nations through the Funds2Orgs Group.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Ellen Meixsell, the school’s health and physical education teacher. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets that they would like to donate. By doing so, we raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities.”

“It’s a win-win for everyone. Our SCS student council will be instrumental in facilitating this collection as SCS continues to embrace the motto of ‘faith, knowledge and service.’”

A collection bin will be placed at the school’s carport on Pennsylvania Avenue through May 7. Men’s, women’s and children’s shoes should be placed in a plastic bag [25 pairs per bag] and dropped off at the school.

All gently-used or new shoes, sandals and boots will be collected; wet, damaged [toe and/or sole] or thrift-shop shoes will not be accepted.

