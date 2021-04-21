Spring Lake Library holding pet food and supply drive for Tails of Hope

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Public Library is holding a pet food and supply drive to benefit Tails of Hope Animal Rescue.

For the remainder of the month donations may be made at the library located at 1501 3rd Ave. on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Needed items include canned cat and kitten food; kitty litter; canned dog food and kibble; dog crates and cat carriers [used is OK]; paper towels; and laundry detergent. All donations to the library’s food and supply drive are tax deductible. Pick up may be arranged for large donations.

Library Director Janet Boldt said the food and supply drive is being held in anticipation of the library’s annual Pet Festival on May 22, which includes rabies vaccination for cats and dogs, a veterinarian onsite and pets available for adoption through several animal rescue groups.

Tails of Hope reached out to the library in the hopes a drive could be held, and the library was happy to help, Ms. Boldt said.

“They said through the pandemic … animals have been neglected. People that are struggling have a hard time feeding their pets,” she added.

According to its website, Tails of Hope is an all volunteer, 501[c][3] nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue organization serving New Jersey.

“We provide animal rescue, veterinary care, training, humane education and fostering/adoption services. We will also work with families to help keep their animals in their home whenever possible, through education, training and other types of assistance,” the organization’s website states.

