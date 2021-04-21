Spring Lake Environmental Commission holding Earth Day Forum

SPRING LAKE — In honor of Earth Day, the Spring Lake Environmental Commission is holding an Earth Day Forum to discuss environmental issues that are currently impacting the town.

The event is being held Thursday, April 22 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Those interested in attending the event may do so in-person at the Spring Lake Community House located at 300 Madison Ave.; masks and social distancing will be required. The event will also be live streamed through the Spring Lake Environmental Commission Facebook page.

Councilwoman Syd Whalley, the borough liaison to the environmental commission, said the goal of the forum is to bring people who are concerned about the environment together and celebrate Earth Day.

The forum will include a presentation by Erin Conlon, a Monmouth University graduate and coordinator of the Coastal Lakes Observing Network [CLONet], which was launched through Monmouth University with the goal of improving the health of the county’s lakes. She will discuss lake water testing and how residents can get involved, in addition to the effects of run-off on the ocean.

Spring Lake resident Stephanie Bricken will also discuss the environmental and human impact of gas powered leaf blowers. Ms. Bricken has spoken at two recent council meetings advocating for stricter limitations on the use of leaf blowers in town.

Recycling tips will also be discussed during the Earth Day Forum on Thursday.

According to the environmental commission’s Facebook page, the group includes: chairman J. Michael Burke; members Judy Cheche, Maggie McElynn, Patrick Bonner and Norman Gray, as well as Ms. Bricken and Ram Atluri, who are awaiting council approval; student Cora Hunt; observer Arthur Salegna; and Ms. Whalley and Dave Frost as council liaisons.

