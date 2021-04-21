Manasquan Council approves bond issue for police body cameras

MANASQUAN — The borough council approved a bond ordinance Monday night to provide partial funding for state-mandated police body cameras and equipment.

The ordinance, introduced at the April 5 meeting, appropriates $350,000 through the issuance of $332,500 in bonds or notes.

The council also passed a resolution authorizing the borough to submit an application to the state for its police body-worn camera grant.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law last November requiring every police officer in the state to wear a body-worn camera by June 1 of this year. The governor signed another law in January appropriating $58 million for grants to support the statewide initiative.

“Because of their power to promote transparency and accountability, body-worn cameras are a vital tool for building trust between our police officers and the diverse communities they serve — a trust shaken by the racial injustices we have witnessed across the United States. New Jersey proudly leads the nation when it comes to policing reforms designed to serve fairness, justice, and the safety of residents and officers alike,” Gov. Murphy said in an April 9 press release.

Amy Spera, the borough’s chief financial officer, said she has been working with Police Chief Michael Bauer and Sgt. Nicholas Norcia to complete the grant application.

She noted that the state is allowing every municipality in New Jersey to apply for a grant to be used toward the purchase of body cameras.

