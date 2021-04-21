Lavallette cops to wear body cameras

LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette Police Department will soon be outfitted with body cameras, due to state legislation that mandates their use by law enforcement.

The borough council approved the cameras’ purchase at its meeting on Monday night. According to borough administrator Robert Brice, a former Wall Township police chief, New Jersey police departments must have body cameras in use by June 1.

Police officers will activate the cameras when administering use of force and addressing underage drinking and marijuana possession, in addition to other scenarios.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20 Axon Enterprise, Inc. cameras, along with associated equipment and services, will cost the borough $126,000 in total. Lavallette has applied for a grant that would cover some or all of the cost, according to councilwoman and Public Safety Chair Joanne Filippone.

“We don’t know how much we’re going to get … it could be 100 percent,” she said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.