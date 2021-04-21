Body of missing woman found in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — The body of an elderly Spring Lake woman who was reported missing early Tuesday morning was found several hours later at the south end of town, according to the Spring Lake Police Department.

A borough alert sent out to residents on Tuesday morning stated that Hazel McNally went missing from her Brighton Avenue home around 3 a.m.

“There was an exhaustive search with several different agencies,” Spring Lake Police Capt. Tim Giblin told The Coast Star on Wednesday.

The search included the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office, as well as the Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Belmar and Wall police departments. The departments used resources including K9s, helicopters and drones to locate Ms. McNally.

“Unfortunately, by the time we were able to locate Ms. McNally, she had passed away,” Capt. Giblin said.

Capt. Giblin said that an investigation is still pending; however, no foul play is suspected. He added that Ms. McNally had suffered from some medical issues and walked away from her home early Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately it’s a very tragic incident. Our hearts go out to the family as well as the officers that had to investigate it,” Capt. Giblin said.

