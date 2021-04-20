William D. Haller, Jr, 96 of Wall Township, was born in Elkton, Maryland on July 6, 1924.
He later moved to New Jersey and graduated from North Plainfield High School in 1942. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Navy and after completing basic training he joined squadron VC-14 at Naval Air Station Cecil Field
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>