William D. Haller, Jr.

William D. Haller, Jr, 96 of Wall Township, was born in Elkton, Maryland on July 6, 1924.

He later moved to New Jersey and graduated from North Plainfield High School in 1942. Upon graduation he enlisted in the Navy and after completing basic training he joined squadron VC-14 at Naval Air Station Cecil Field

