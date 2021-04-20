Daniel Dolan Hennessy

Daniel Dolan Hennessy, 58, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Hoboken University Medical Center.

Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, Dan has resided in Hoboken and Manasquan for many years.

Dan had a successful career as an IT Professional in New York City for over 25 years. Most recently

