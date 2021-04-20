Daniel Dolan Hennessy, 58, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Hoboken University Medical Center.
Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, Dan has resided in Hoboken and Manasquan for many years.
Dan had a successful career as an IT Professional in New York City for over 25 years. Most recently
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>