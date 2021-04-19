Michalena Woolley, 105, of Manasquan, died Friday, April 16, 2021 at Brandywine at Wall.

Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Mickey then lived in Manasquan. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond Woolley in 2004, her son Richard Woolley and his wife Audrey, her daughter-in-law Barbara