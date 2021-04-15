Spring Lake community celebrates the environment

SPRING LAKE — With Earth and Arbor days approaching, a focus was placed on the environment at Tuesday night’s borough council meeting.

As done in years past, Mayor Jennifer Naughton proclaimed Arbor Day, which is a national event that encourages the planting of more trees, to be April 30 in the borough.

In honor of Arbor Day, Councilwoman Syd Whalley, who is a member of the borough’s shade tree committee, said the committee and Spring Lake Garden Club will plant a tree at Divine Park with H.W. Mountz fourth-graders. The tree-planting ceremony will be held on April 30 at 10:15 a.m. at the north end of the park between Fourth and Fifth avenues.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that both organizations have worked with the students for the past several years, with trees planted at Potter and Pazienza parks, as well as at the school on Tuttle Avenue.

This year, Ms. Whalley said, the group plans to plant a swamp white oak at Divine Park, where some trees have been removed.

She said the Spring Lake Public Library is also celebrating Arbor Day throughout the month with a special display of fiction and nonfiction books about trees.

“They’ve really got quite a good selection,” she said.

The Spring Lake Shade Tree Committee also filed its annual report for 2020, which Ms. Whalley explained is filed with Tree City USA on a national and state level in order to apply for grants. Last year, 57 trees were planted in the borough, 90 were removed and 25 trees were pruned.

An Earth Day program will be held on April 22 at the Spring Lake Community House with social distancing guidelines in place, Ms. Whalley said.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.