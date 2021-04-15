Manasquan garden club to hold plant and bake sale fundraiser

MANASQUAN — The Sea Lavender Garden Club will hold its annual Mother’s Day Plant and Bake Sale this May after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sale, which has been a tradition for the club since 1994, will be held on Saturday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Curtis Park. The rain date is Saturday, May 15.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the club’s scholarship fund, which annually awards scholarships to one or two graduating high school seniors in good academic standing. The students must be residents of Avon, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Brielle, Lake Como, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake or Spring Lake Heights.

“There are always a large variety of hanging baskets, patio planters of varying sizes with several different flowering plants, smaller baskets and smaller pots as well as an assortment of herb and tomato plants. This year a signature container with lavender will be featured,” a press release from the garden club states.

“Come and surprise your mother or grandmother with some flowering plants and dessert,” the club said. “Come early for the best selection.”

Members of the Sea Lavender Garden Club bake homemade cakes, cookies, breads and brownies, which make the perfect gift for Mother’s Day.

Club members Karen Ryan, Susan Shanley and Chris Muly are the coordinators for the annual event, and have been working diligently to select “a variety of plants to arrange into pleasing groups in various size planters,” according to the club. Ms. Ryan, who is an experienced floral designer, does the artistic design for the planters. Lorraine Gaffney is the coordinator for the bake sale.

