Manasquan Beach Run to make April debut Saturday

MANASQUAN — The 18th annual Manasquan Mid-Winter Beach Run/Walk, to benefit the Manasquan First Aid Squad [MFAS], is scheduled for Saturday, April 17.

The event, which was originally set for the second weekend in February, was moved to April following a discussion at a borough council meeting in January with the hope that coronavirus restrictions would ease up.

“It’s become a nice tradition,” David Egan, a member of the race committee and the first aid squad, said of the event. “We know that it’s always been a fun time.”

“Hopefully this is a good harbinger of the summer,” he said, adding that the committee believes that having the event under the right guidelines would be a positive step for the town as well as the first aid squad.

Each year, the event draws hundreds of walkers and runners to the beachfront, but this year’s event has been capped at 500 participants in an effort to prevent overcrowding and maintain COVID-19 protocols.

The race will take place between 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. with staggered start times every 15 minutes.

Those who wished to participate in the event, but were unable to in-person, also had the option to register for the virtual run/walk.

According to Mr. Egan, the Mid-Winter Beach Run is one of the largest fundraisers for the first aid squad. The race, organized by Gio Giaquinto and his wife Mary O’Brien, has raised more than $300,000 since its inception.

The Manasquan First Aid Squad is an all-volunteer emergency management services organization serving the Manasquan and Sea Girt communities since 1929.

Mr. Egan said that the proceeds of the event help supplement the needs of the first aid squad “whether that’s improvements to the vehicles, improvements to the building,” or new equipment.

Sweatshirt and bib pickup will be held at the Manasquan First Aid Squad building located at 65 Broad St. on Friday between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Pickup will also be held at the first aid building on the day of the event. Those picking up on Saturday are asked to arrive about 30 minutes before their allotted start time, and no earlier.

In years past, participants would head to Leggett’s Sand Bar for post-run awards and a buffet, but that component of the event had to be canceled this year.

