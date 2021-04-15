Girl Scouts earn their Vision Awareness Patch

MANASQUAN — Local Girl Scouts stopped by Shore Family Eyecare last Thursday for an educational presentation about optometry and eye health, enabling the girls to earn their Vision Awareness Patch.

Shore Family Eyecare, which comprises Drs. Maria Richman, Harvey Richman and Kathleen Kinzley, has participated in the Vision Awareness Program for three years.

Prior to the pandemic, scouts would learn all about vision health and eye exams through hands-on activities inside the office. However, the practice has had to modify the way it presents the program.

“Now in 2021, the program has been revised to reflect the best practices during the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Maria Richman.

“Doctors of Optometry can hold virtual troop meetings or have troop meetings outside their office respecting social distancing and wearing masks.”

No matter how the program is presented, Dr. Richman said, the scouts are still able to learn about an important topic and earn their patch.

“Doctors of optometry know more than anyone that clear and comfortable vision is imperative to help ensure a child’s ability to learn, which can only be assessed through a comprehensive eye exam,” Dr. Richman said.

“This outreach drives awareness of the importance of good eye health and proper vision care. It is also an opportunity to introduce to the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics [STEM], and maybe even the profession of optometry.”

