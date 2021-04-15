Annual beach sweep slated for this Saturday morning

SPRING LAKE — Clean Ocean Action [COA] will hold its annual Spring Beach Sweep on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the North End Pavilion located at 2000 Ocean Ave.

In addition to Spring Lake, beach sweeps are being held in several other towns covered by The Coast Star, including Avon-By-The-Sea, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate in the beach sweep, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult, according to its website.

Online registration is required in order to comply with the current state-mandated gathering restrictions. To register, visit https://cleanoceanaction.org.

According to COA’s website, “sites that have reached capacity will be closed to additional registration to ensure that the event is in compliance with the NJ COVID-19 regulations, which currently limit outdoor gatherings to 200 people.

“These sites cannot accept additional volunteers and are not open for walk-ons on the day of the event.”

Volunteers are advised to bring a face covering, gloves and trash bucket; and should wear sunscreen, hard-soled shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

COA will use the data collected by volunteers to produce an annual report of the results from the spring and fall beach sweeps.

COA’s goal is to “improve the degraded water quality of the marine waters off the New Jersey/New York coast” using “research, education and citizen action to unite and empower people to protect the ocean,” according to the organization’s website.

For questions, contact COA at 732-872-0111 or outreach@cleanoceanaction.org.

