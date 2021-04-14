ATLANTA — New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichillin announced on Tuesday that vaccination sites across the state “have been told to cancel or put appointments” for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine “until further notice.”

The move follows a call for by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal Food and Drug Administration for “a pause” in the use of the vaccine, pending a review of a rare blood clot effect reported in individuals who have received it.

State health officials said the J&J vaccine has been administered to just under 300,000 New Jersey residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new guidance, issued by both federal agencies on Tuesday, said that all six cases of the blood clot effect occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms occurring six to 13 days after receiving the single-shot J&J vaccine.

Officials of both agencies said they will be re-reviewing the vaccine but “until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”

“This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” a joint statement published on the CDC’s website said.

As of Monday, 6.8 million individuals have received the Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. According to state health officials, more than 292,000 doses have been administered in New Jersey, where most of the 5 million COVID-innoculations have been of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have not resulted i any reported cases the blood clot side effect cited for the J&J vaccine.

Those who are scheduled to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in New Jersey will be scheduled to receive one of the other two vaccines.

The Ocean County Department of Health also announced shortly after the federal recommendation that they will be pausing their distribution of the vaccine.

“Ocean County residents who have appointments scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine this week at OCHD clinics will be postponed until further notice,” the county health department said in a statement. Those scheduled to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered the Moderna vaccine at a later date.

Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.htmlexternal icon.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.