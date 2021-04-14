Laurie Ann Sirchio, 46, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Born in Livingston, Laurie was raised in Glen Ridge and spent her summers in Point Pleasant Beach. A graduate of Glen Ridge High School, Laurie attended Mount St. Mary’s College and Monmouth University. Laurie was the best
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>