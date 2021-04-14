Laurie Ann Sirchio

By
Star News Group Staff
-
98 views

Laurie Ann Sirchio, 46, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Born in Livingston, Laurie was raised in Glen Ridge and spent her summers in Point Pleasant Beach. A graduate of Glen Ridge High School, Laurie attended Mount St. Mary’s College and Monmouth University. Laurie was the best

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.