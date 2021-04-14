Donald Joseph Olmstead Jr.

Donald J. Olmstead Jr. of Manasquan, passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Don was born to Sophie and Donald Olmstead on July 17, 1935, in Bronxville, New York. Don was predeceased by his loving wife Olga in 2018, his brother Bruce in 2015, his nephew Darryl in 2019, and is survived by