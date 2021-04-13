School board introduces $46M budget for 2021-2022

POINT PLEASANT — The owner of a home assessed at the borough average will pay $60 more in school taxes this year if the 2021-2022 Point Pleasant School District budget is adopted later this month.

The district’s annual video budget presentation, available to view on the district website, was shown during the board of education’s April 12 meeting. The $46 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year highlights a number of curriculum, technological and capital initiatives to help further district success.

“Several years ago now we started this practice of doing a budget presentation a couple weeks prior to the final adoption and public hearing, which this year is scheduled for April 26. We thought it would give the public time to view it and then come out and ask any questions about it before the final adoption. It is something that I take great pride in, that we use this to show people what our school district is really about,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith said Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thought it was best to show where those hard earned tax dollars are going and I think this video really gives a great example of what we do day in and day out in the district, what kind of programs we have, where we are going moving forward. We include our alumni in there to talk about how their experience here in Point Pleasant has prepared them for their careers and their futures so it is something that is worthwhile and a lot of time and effort goes into it.”

According to the presentation, the proposed total general fund budget for the 2021-2022 school year is $46,490,475.

The budget calls for $38,194,385 to be raised through a general fund tax levy and $1,473,882 to be raised through a debt service tax levy.

The school tax rate is proposed to be $0.0154 per $100 of assessed valuation. For the owner of a home assessed at the borough average of $391,800, the proposed increase on the tax bill would be $60.

Expenses are distributed as follows for the 2021-2022 budget: 74 percent for instruction; nine percent for operations; eight percent for attendance, business, health and student support; four percent for building-level administration and office staff; three percent for transportation; and two percent for general administration.

Currently, the school district has two elementary schools, one middle school and a high school with an enrollment of about 2,800 students.

According to the presentation, the district continues to rank among the lowest in per pupil spending for similar districts throughout Ocean and Monmouth counties.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.